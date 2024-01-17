Stolen Picasso, Chagall paintings worth $1.2 million found in Belgian house

The paintings, Picasso's "Tête" and Chagall's "L’homme en prière", were stolen from an art collector in Tel Aviv, in 2010. PHOTO: REUTERS
BRUSSELS - Belgian police have found stolen Picasso and Chagall paintings in a basement in the city of Antwerp, local authorities said on Tuesday, adding that the artworks are still in good condition.

The paintings, Picasso's "Tête" and Chagall's "L’homme en prière", were stolen from an art collector in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2010 and are worth US$900,000 (S$1.2 million).

At the time of the theft, US$680,000 worth of jewellery was stolen as well but only the paintings have been found.

Local police had started an investigation when a source informed them that a Belgian national was offering both artworks for sale.

The local prosecutor said the main suspect has been arrested. REUTERS

