Stolen boat hits Rialto Bridge in Venice

A woman damaged a marble balustrade near the iconic bridge after stealing a delivery boat full of parcels and crashing it.

VENICE, Italy - A woman stole a delivery boat in Venice on Dec 11, crashing it into the Rialto Bridge and damaging a nearby marble balustrade, a source at the mayor’s office told AFP.

Videos posted on social media showed a boat carrying parcels hitting the foot of the famous bridge on the Grand Canal.

“A woman stole the boat, drove it for a few metres without knowing how to do so, and crashed into a balustrade” next to the famous bridge, said the source.

Police arrested a suspect and she is due to appear in a Venice court on Dec 12.

The fractured railing and three small columns will have to be replaced, but no one was injured.

The damaged railing was at the foot of the Fondaco dei Tedeschi, LVMH’s former luxury department store, which is now closed. AFP