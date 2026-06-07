Starmer will be ‘part of’ any leadership race, says UK Deputy PM Lammy

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would automatically be included in any leadership ballot if he wanted to participate.

LONDON – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will stand if a leadership contest is triggered, a senior minister said on June 7, after media reported that Starmer had contacted key backers to insist he would run in any race.

This came after popular northern mayor Andy Burnham, who is standing in a key by-election in June, said last week that he would participate in any leadership race, although none has yet been triggered.

Starmer “has been absolutely clear – were there to be a contest – you need 81 signatures (of MPs) to launch a contest – he will be part of that contest”, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told Sky News on June 7.

The Prime Minister would automatically be included in any leadership ballot if he wanted to participate.

The BBC and The Sun newspaper reported on June 7, citing unnamed MPs, that Starmer had been calling key supporters over the weekend to say that if there were a contest, he would “fight it”.

The Sun reported: “Sir Keir has hardened his position and is hell-bent on running against Mr Burnham.”

Labour veteran Burnham is standing to become an MP again in a June 18 vote in Makerfield in north-western England. If elected, he would be able to take part in a leadership contest.

Burnham said on a BBC talk show on June 4 that he would seek to challenge Starmer if he won the by-election and if a race was triggered.

He said former health minister Wes Streeting, who resigned in May with an open letter expressing no confidence in Starmer, “seems to have launched a leadership contest. So if that is running, I would seek to join it”.

The prime minister has repeatedly rejected calls to resign and insisted he wants to stay on as leader of the Labour Party after winning the general election in 2024.

Starmer told radio station LBC on June 5, “I’m not going to walk away”, adding he did not want to “plunge our country into the chaos of a leadership fight”. AFP