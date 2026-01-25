British PM’s rival for Labour Party leadership blocked from contesting by-election

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– British Labour Party politician Andy Burnham was on Jan 25 blocked from trying to return to Parliament by Labour’s governing body, local media reported.

The decision will be seen as a political move by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his allies to keep out a potential leadership rival.

Mr Burnham, one of the party’s most high-profile politicians and an elected mayor in the northern English city of Manchester, said on Jan 24 that he wanted to become Labour’s candidate to replace a lawmaker who resigned last week.

Local news outlets, including the BBC and the Guardian newspaper, reported that he was refused permission by Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to contest the by-election.

Blocking Mr Burnham’s candidacy will deny him the chance of winning a platform from which he could have formally challenged Mr Starmer, because only MPs can trigger a leadership contest.

Labour did not immediately confirm the NEC’s decision, and said a statement would be issued later on Jan 25 .

The NEC decision will fuel discontent in a governing party whose popularity has plummeted since a landslide election win in July 2024, as Mr Starmer has struggled to deliver on promises of a stronger economy, better public services and tighter borders.

Last week, bond markets reacted negatively to the prospect of Mr Burnham’s return to Parliament, with some investors taking a view that it could trigger political turmoil and, if he did eventually replace Mr Starmer, a looser fiscal policy.

Mr Burnham criticised Mr Starmer’s leadership in 2025 , but said on Jan 24 he had assured the Prime Minister that he wanted to “support the work of the government, not undermine it”.

Mr Burnham ran unsuccessfully to become party leader in 2015, when he was beaten by Mr Jeremy Corbyn. He left Parliament to become Greater Manchester Mayor in 2017, but has remained an influential figure for some centre-left groups within Labour, particularly those critical of Mr Starmer’s more centrist stance. REUTERS