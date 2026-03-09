Starmer and Trump hold call to discuss war in the Middle East

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a press conference at the conclusion of a state visit on Sept 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, Britain.

LONDON - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held a call on March 8 about the Middle East war, the UK government said, after fierce criticism of the British premier by the US leader.

Mr Trump had lobbed insults at Mr Starmer over the latter’s initial refusal to have any role in the US-Israeli war with Iran, which began on Feb 28.

“The leaders began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and the military cooperation between the UK and US through the use of RAF bases in support of the collective self-defence of partners in the region,” Mr Starmer’s office said in a statement.

“The prime minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six US soldiers.

“They looked forward to speaking again soon,” the statement added.

It did not mention whether the pair discussed the apparent fracturing of their close relationship over the past week.

Mr Starmer had worked hard to cultivate a warm relationship with the unpredictable Trump, who was given an unprecedented second state visit to Britain in 2025.

But he angered Mr Trump by refusing to allow British bases to be used for the US’s initial strikes on Iran.

He later agreed to a US request to use two British military bases for a “specific and limited defensive purpose”.

US bombers began operating at the Fairford site in Gloucestershire, south-western England, and the UK-US Diego Garcia base on the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, on March 7.

Mr Trump said last week he was “not happy with the UK” and mocked Mr Starmer, saying “this is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with”.

In a post late on March 7 he called Britain “our once Great Ally” and accused Mr Starmer of trying to “join Wars after we’ve already won!”

Mr Starmer had defended his position by insisting British action “must always have a lawful basis and a viable, thought-through plan”.

He has argued that Iran’s retaliatory firing of missiles at British allies and interests in the Middle East justified his change of stance. AFP