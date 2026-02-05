Starlink used by Russian forces deactivated on battlefield, Ukraine says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian officials said Russia used thousands of Starlink terminals on the battlefield, something that military analysts say made their communications hard to disrupt.

– Starlink internet terminals used by the Russian military on the battlefield in Ukraine have been deactivated, Ukraine said on Feb 5 , in what one official described as a “disaster” for Moscow that had disrupted its assault operations in many areas.

Ukrainian officials have said that Russia used thousands of Starlink terminals on the battlefield, something that military analysts say made their communications mobile and hard to disrupt. Reuters was not immediately able to determine the scale of the deactivation.

Ukraine said last week it was working with Mr Elon Musk’s SpaceX to block the use of Starlink terminals in Russian attack drones , and was trying to compile a “white list” of all Ukraine’s terminals so that Russian ones could be deactivated.

“Starlinks included in the ‘white list’ are working – Russian terminals have already been blocked,” Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who took office in January , said on the Telegram app, noting that the process of verification was ongoing.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr Musk said on Feb 1 that moves by SpaceX to stop the unauthorised use by Russia of Starlink seemed to have worked.

Mr Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Mr Fedorov, said the impact of the deactivations was already significant.

“The enemy doesn’t even have a problem on the fronts, the enemy has a disaster,” he said. “All command of the troops has collapsed. Assault operations have been stopped in many areas.”

Kyiv’s military relies on tens of thousands of satellite-based Starlink internet connections for battlefield communication and for piloting some drone missions.

It said this week it had found Starlink terminals on long-range drones used in Russian attacks.

A source in the Ukrainian army on the eastern front told Reuters that Russian troops are experiencing significant problems with communication, with almost all connection via Starlink being off.

Reuters was not able immediately to verify that information independently. REUTERS