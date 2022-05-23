Starbucks says it will completely exit Russia, closing 130 cafes

The coffee chain suspended its operations in early March following Russia's attack on Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - Starbucks said on Monday (May 23) it will cease operations in Russia, shuttering its 130 cafes in the country.

The coffee chain, which suspended its operations in early March following the invasion of Ukraine in late February, said it will "exit" Russia and "no longer have a brand presence in the market".

"We will continue to support the nearly 2,000 green apron partners in Russia, including pay for six months and assistance for partners to transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks," the company said.

The move follows a similar action last week by another giant US brand, McDonald's, which had a bigger presence in the country that dated back to the period near the end of the Cold War.

US brands have been under pressure to cut ties to Russia amid international condemnation of the Ukraine invasion.

Starbucks has been in Russia for 15 years. In a December 2010 investor event, executives highlighted the country as a key emerging market for the brand, along with China, Brazil and India.

Starbucks did not disclose the financial impact of the exit.

McDonald's said its exit would result in one-time costs of US$1.2 billion (S$1.7 billion) to $1.4 billion.

On Thursday, the chain said it reached a deal to sell its Russia business to Russian businessman Alexander Govor, a McDonald's licensee.

More On This Topic
Global companies that are cutting ties with Russia over Ukraine
The limits of economic sanctions on Russia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top