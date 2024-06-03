ST Explains: Will the Ukraine peace summit matter for the Russia-Ukraine war?

SINGAPORE – When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in town over the weekend for the Shangri-La Dialogue, one of his key aims was to get more countries, particularly those in Asia, to participate in an upcoming peace summit.

The peace conference, which will take place on June 15 and 16, is being hosted by Switzerland at the request of Mr Zelensky.

Ukraine and Russia have been locked in a bloody war since Ukraine was invaded by its larger neighbour in February 2022. Ukraine is said to be on the back foot of late, with recent media reports suggesting that Russia has made significant advances in the Kharkiv region.

“Ukraine proposes peace through diplomacy,” said Mr Zelensky in his speech at the security conference on June 2, adding that he was inviting countries and regions from across the world to join the summit so that “(their) peoples are involved in these global affairs... by uniting against one war”.

In a Facebook post on June 2, Professor Tommy Koh, veteran diplomat and chairman of the International Advisory Panel at NUS Centre For International Law, said he hopes “the Asean countries will attend the summit... (to) show a high level of support for Ukraine” despite the fact that “the agenda (at the summit) is not to find an end to the war since Russia will not be there”.

He noted in his post that neither Singapore nor Indonesia has yet to confirm their participation in the summit.

When contacted by The Straits Times on June 3, Prof Koh said: “Ukraine is the victim of aggression by its powerful neighbour, Russia. Russia’s invasion violates the UN Charter and International Law, which are dear to the Asean countries.”

“Asean is in no position to provide Ukraine with the instruments of war. They can, however, support Ukraine diplomatically and politically by attending the Ukraine Peace Summit,” he added.

Former Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikantold The Straits Times on June 3 that the peace conference was “more important as a demonstration of political and diplomatic support at a time when Ukraine has suffered battlefield reverses to show that aggression will not be accepted as a fait accompli”.

What does the conference aim to achieve?

Mr Zelensky, in his Shangri-La Dialogue speech, said that the peace summit’s three priorities are nuclear security, food security and the return of Ukrainian children alleged to have been moved to Russia from occupied territory.

The three priorities are part of Mr Zelensky’s 10-point plan for peace, which also includes the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory.

“If these basic things are implemented, other points of the peace formula will work as well,” he said.

He also stressed that the summit is not about Ukraine getting more weapons or ammunition from other countries to fight its war, but about achieving peace.

“This is not even about weaponry... This is about the support of the very end of the war,” he said.