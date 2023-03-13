BBC seeks to end crisis by reinstating Gary Lineker as presenter

LONDON – Britain’s BBC said sports presenter Gary Lineker would return on air after the corporation agreed to review its social media guidelines to settle an escalating row over its impartiality.

The BBC was forced to axe much of its sports coverage over the weekend after presenters, commentators and pundits refused to work in a show of solidarity with Mr Lineker.

He was suspended for criticising the government’s immigration policy on Twitter.

The BBC said Mr Lineker had breached its impartiality rules by comparing the rhetoric of Britain’s interior minister Suella Braverman to the language used in 1930s Germany.

But its decision to take him off air led to charges that it had bowed to pressure from the government.

The corporation said on Monday it would now hold a review over how presenters can use social media, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs.

Mr Lineker tweeted as the news was released, thanking everyone for their support.

“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world,” he said, before going on to return to the topic of immigration.

“A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.”