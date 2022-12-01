Spiking costs, fading snow squeeze Austrian ski resorts

MITTERSILL, Austria - One of Austria’s top ski resorts is making as much artificial snow as possible to lay a thick base on the slopes before its energy bills leap.

Like other spots across the Alps, world-famous Kitzbuehel is being hit by inflation-driven cost hikes, but also warmer winters that are ever less snowy.

“We expect that our power costs will at least double this season,” said Mr Anton Bodner, head of the resort’s Bergbahn Kitzbuehel company, noting several lower price energy contracts run out by year’s end.

“We are talking about millions of euros,” he added, while looking over one of the few slopes already open.

The soaring energy bills for Austria’s famed ski resorts have translated into pricier tickets, but also shorter hours and reduced service.

“We have no choice but to pass higher power prices on to our customers,” Mr Bodner said, adding that they had kept increases below inflation, which stood at 11 per cent by October.

Ski resorts like Kitzbuehel will try to save money by trimming opening times, ramping up snowmaking when temperatures are colder and reducing lift capacity to save energy.

Kitzbuehel plans to run its lifts about two hours less per day, opening slightly later and closing earlier.

But at the end of the day, it’s skiers who wind up feeling the pinch and fewer are expected to turn up.

A recently conducted survey was pointing towards significantly fewer holidaymakers this winter season in Austria due to high inflation compared to 2019, said Dr Oliver Fritz, senior economist at the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo).

“Even if a (winter) vacation is planned, potential guests want to spend less,” Dr Fritz said.

Cutting expenses like eating out, shortening holidays or turning to cheaper accommodation or resorts are some of the ways people are dialling back.