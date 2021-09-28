German polls

SPD in talks to form 3-way pact after taking lead

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Germany's political parties have begun negotiations for a three-way coalition government to take over from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) came first in Sunday's polls.

The election is closely watched as Dr Merkel, 67, did not seek a fifth term after 16 years as leader of Europe's largest economy and the European Union's pre-eminent voice.

SPD leader Olaf Scholz appealed yesterday to the Green Party and the pro-business Free Democrats to back a three-way coalition.

Russia said yesterday that it hoped for continuity in Moscow's ties with Berlin. Mr David Sassoli, head of the European Parliament, congratulated Mr Scholz, adding: "After this historic (Covid-19) crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and reliable partner in Berlin to continue our common work for a social and green recovery."

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 28, 2021, with the headline 'SPD in talks to form 3-way pact after taking lead'. Subscribe
Topics: 