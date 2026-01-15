Sparklers start fire at Madrid restaurant after Swiss bar blaze

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Unlike a New Year bar blaze in Switzerland that killed 40 people, the sparkler fire at Fanatico in Madrid was extinguished in about eight seconds using fire extinguishers.

MADRID - Sparklers ignited a minor fire at a Madrid restaurant over the weekend, the owner said on Jan 14, less than two weeks after a deadly blaze at a Swiss bar also linked to pyrotechnics.

The fire broke out on the night of Jan 10 at Fanatico, a trendy restaurant in the centre of the Spanish capital, and was extinguished in about eight seconds using fire extinguishers, restaurant operator GLH Singular Restaurants said in a statement.

“There were no injuries and no structural damage to the establishment,” the statement added.

Spanish media broadcast video footage showing a curtain catching fire as diners waved lit sparklers while dancers performed as part of a circus-themed show.

A waiter is seen quickly intervening with an extinguisher to put out the flames.

In response, GLH Singular Restaurants said it had decided to permanently ban the use of any pyrotechnic elements at its venues.

The incident follows a fire at a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations that killed 40 people and injured 116 others.