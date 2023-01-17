Spanish region is trying to make it harder to get abortions

MADRID - The Spanish government has threatened to take legal action against a conservative-led region if it doesn’t scrap new rules aimed at discouraging women from seeking abortions.

Leaders in the Castilla y Leon region, just north of Madrid, late last week announced new measures that give pregnant women weighing an abortion the option of listening to their foetuses’ heartbeat or watching their ultrasound.

As criticism mounted over the weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez - a socialist who’s been in power since 2018 and is trailing conservatives in the polls - said he was ready to intervene.

“The government will take the necessary action to prevent non-compliance of the current law and setbacks in women’s rights,” Health Minister Carolina Darias told state-run television TVE on Monday.

Spain was staunchly conservative when it emerged from dictatorship in the late 1970s, and is now one of Europe’s most progressive democracies.

It liberalised its reproductive laws over a decade ago to allow abortion up until the 14th week of pregnancy. A requirement for 16- and 17-years to secure parental consent to have the procedure is likely to be lifted next month.

Most Spaniards don’t oppose abortion, according to the most recent surveys.

But with regional and municipal votes set for May ahead of a general election later this year, social issues like this one are becoming increasingly politicised.

And although a similar divide between liberals and conservatives is hardening across the rest of the European Union, the Castilla y Leon rules are the only example of an attempt to rollback abortion rights in Western Europe since the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, according to Ms Keina Yoshida, a legal adviser at the Centre for Reproductive Rights.

“What we see in this Spanish region is a reminder that we should not take the protection of abortion rights for granted,” Ms Yoshida said.

Just after the US ruling in June, French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted safe and legal access to abortion added to the European Charter of Fundamental Rights.

France has since inched closer to enshrining those rights in its own constitution.

Poland and Hungary, meanwhile, have made it harder for women to get abortions, and in Italy, there are fears that new right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will follow suit.

The Castilla y Leon measures, which came into effect on Monday, are reminiscent of steps taken by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

His government wrote a new constitution in 2011 guaranteeing that “the life of a foetus will be protected from conception”, then in September announced a decree that forces women to listen to their unborn child’s heartbeat before an abortion.