Spanish prosecutors to hear testimony of Julio Iglesias accusers, rights group says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Honorary degree recipient recording artist Julio Iglesias is recognized during Berklee College of Music's Commencement Concert in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

MADRID, Jan 14 - Two women who say they were sexually assaulted by singer Julio Iglesias will provide testimony to Spanish prosecutors, the women's rights group that filed a complaint on their behalf said on Wednesday.

Attempts by Reuters to contact representatives of Iglesias, 82, on Tuesday and Wednesday by email and phone went unanswered. The star's record label, Sony, declined to comment.

Women's Link Worldwide said the complaint, which it filed at Spain's High Court on January 5, accused Iglesias of human trafficking for forced labour and servitude, alongside sexual abuse and violations of workers' rights.

The group's executive director, Jovana Rios, told an online press conference that the High Court prosecutor's office would take statements from the two women as protected witnesses, adding that no date had yet been set and the court had yet to formally assert jurisdiction over the case.

The prosecutor's office declined to comment, citing the secret nature of the preliminary inquiry.

"Being heard by prosecutors is a very important step in (the victims') quest for justice, and we appreciate that authorities are being agile in their handling of the case," Rios added.

Iglesias is one of the world's best-selling Latin artists, with more than 300 million records sold in 14 languages.

Rios described the two complainants as young Latin American women "in vulnerable situations who were heavily dependent on their wages due to their economic and social conditions".

Criminal probes into alleged offences by Spanish citizens committed abroad are usually handled by the High Court, a recent example being the sexual assault trial of former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales for kissing a player in Sydney, Australia.

Rios said Women's Link had also been contacted by other women who said they had worked for Iglesias, but declined to provide further details, citing safety concerns.

She quoted one of the two complainants as saying she had decided to come forward for herself, for other women working for Iglesias and for her country, the Dominican Republic. REUTERS