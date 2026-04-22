Spanish prosecutor asks judge to close corruption probe into PM Sanchez's wife

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C), and his wife Begona Gomez, attend a speech at Tsinghua University, in Beijing, China, 13 April, 2026. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MADRID, April 22 - A Spanish prosecutor has asked a judge to close a corruption investigation into the business dealings of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife, in a case brought by far‑right groups seeking a jail sentence of as much as 24 years.

The case against Begoña Gomez is the most serious legal challenge faced by the Socialist leader and his family. Sanchez's brother, David, is due to stand trial in May in a separate case over alleged influence peddling.

Gomez has denied any wrongdoing.

Sanchez briefly considered resigning in April 2024 after investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado opened the probe into Gomez. He has publicly defended his family, saying the cases are politically motivated and driven by far-right opponents.

Peinado must decide whether to accept the prosecutor's request or order a trial before a jury in a different court. If he allows proceedings to continue, the prosecutor will seek her acquittal during the trial, the prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday.

The charges against Gomez are backed by far-right party Vox and several right-wing pressure groups, including Hazte Oir. In a legal filing submitted this week and seen by Reuters, they asked for a prison sentence of up to 24 years for Gomez.

The investigation centres on whether Gomez used her position as the prime minister's wife to secure sponsors for a university master's degree programme she directed, allegedly bypassing a public bidding process.

Gomez and her aide at the prime minister's official residence are accused of influence peddling, corruption in private business, misappropriation and misuse of public funds.

Peinado, who is nearing retirement, described Gomez's alleged conduct in his last ruling as more befitting of an "absolute monarchy" than that of a modern constitutional democracy. REUTERS