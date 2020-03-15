Spanish PM's wife has tested positive for coronavirus: PM's offfice

MADRID (REUTERS) - Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister's office said on Sunday (March 15), adding that both were doing fine.
This story is developing.
