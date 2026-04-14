Spanish PM’s wife charged with corruption after years-long probe

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez at the Xiaomi headquarters in Beijing, on April 13.

MADRID – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez has been formally charged with corruption after a years-long criminal investigation, according to a court ruling published on April 13 .

The probe is one of several corruption cases that have embroiled the Socialist leader’s family and former allies, putting pressure on his minority coalition government.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado opened the investigation in April 2024 to determine whether Gomez had exploited her position as Mr Sanchez’s wife for private gain, which she and the Prime Minister deny.

The case centres on the creation and management of a chair at Madrid’s Complutense University that was co-directed by Gomez, as well as the alleged use of public resources and personal connections to advance private interests.

Judge Peinado said his investigation had found sufficient indications of criminal conduct by Gomez, 55, according to a ruling dated April 11 that was made public on April 13 .

He formally charged Gomez with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds, the ruling added.

“The chair served as a means of private professional development for the person under investigation,” the judge wrote.

It is now up to the courts to decide whether Gomez will stand trial.

Gomez, who is on an official visit to China with Mr Sanchez, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Sanchez has dismissed the allegations against his wife as an attempt by the right wing to undermine his government. Opposition parties have called for his resignation.

The case originated from a complaint filed by an anti-corruption group with far-right ties.

The Prime Minister’s brother David Sanchez has also been indicted in a separate investigation into alleged influence peddling tied to his hiring by a regional government.

Mr Sanchez’s former right-hand man and former transport minister Jose Luis Abalos went on trial in April over alleged kickbacks linked to public contracts. AFP



