Spanish prime minister’s plane makes emergency landing in Turkey

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was on his way to Armenia for a meeting of the European Political Community when the incident happened.

ANKARA - A plane carrying Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez made an emergency landing in Turkey on the evening of May 3 following technical problems, the government in Madrid said, confirming media reports.

Mr Sanchez was on his way to neighbouring Armenia for a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) when the incident happened.

“The Spanish delegation will spend the night in Ankara before resuming their journey to Armenia in the morning,” said a statement from the Spanish government.

It did not give any details on the nature of the technical problem.

European leaders are gathering in the Armenian capital Yerevan for the EPC meeting, which starts on May 4. AFP