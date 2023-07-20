Spanish court starts new probe against Colombian singer Shakira for alleged tax fraud

Colombian singer Shakira is to stand trial for a separate case relating to back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID - A Spanish court said on Thursday it has started a new investigation against Colombian singer Shakira linked to alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018.

The court in the north-eastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, did not provide further details in its statement.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer, 46, is expected to stand trial towards the end of the year in another case relating to over 14.5 million (S$21.5 million) in back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014.

In that particular case, the prosecutor is seeking up to an eight-year prison term against the star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new case.

Shakira’s legal team said it would comment later in the day. REUTERS

More On This Topic
South Korean actors Kim Tae-hee, Kwon Sang-woo pay large tax fines, deny tax evasion rumours
Actress Han Hyo-joo, a former tax authority ambassador, pays additional $74,000 after audit

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top