Spanish court sets $1.1 million bail for Dani Alves to be released from prison

FILE PHOTO: Brazil soccer player Dani Alves sits in court during the first day of his trial in Barcelona, Spain, February 5, 2024. Alberto Estevez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Mar 20, 2024, 06:57 PM
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 06:42 PM

BARCELONA - Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves can be conditionally released from jail on a 1 million euro ($1.08 million) bail after serving about a quarter of his four and a half-year sentence for rape, a Barcelona court ruled on Wednesday.

The conditions for Alves' release include relinquishing both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain as well as an obligation to appear before the court on a weekly basis.

The court also imposed a restraining order, barring Alves from approaching the victim.

Alves' lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The decision, which was not unanimous due to a dissenting vote from one of the judges, can still be appealed. REUTERS

