Spanish court investigates suspected manslaughter in nightclub inferno

Policemen stand guard after adjoining nightclubs caught fire in Murcia, Spain, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Eva Manez
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

MADRID - A court in Spain's southeastern region of Murcia has opened a criminal investigation into suspected reckless manslaughter in the deaths of 13 people in the country's deadliest nightclub fire for decades.

The fire tore through three neighbouring nightclubs on the outskirts of the city of Murcia on Sunday, causing its worst damage in two of them, Teatre and La Fonda Milagros. Officials have said the cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Local authorities said on Monday that both nightclubs were operating in spite of having been ordered to shut down a year ago for operating without a valid permit.

The judge is awaiting the results of genetic samples submitted to identify the victims, once autopsies have been completed. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top