Straitstimes.com header logo

Spanish court closes probe into Russian defector's murder for lack of suspects

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A view of an accommodation of a Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine last year and was found shot dead in La Villajoyosa, near Alicante, Spain February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Eva Manez/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view of an accommodation of a Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine last year and was found shot dead in La Villajoyosa, near Alicante, Spain February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Eva Manez/File Photo

Follow topic:

MADRID, Dec 9 - A Spanish court has provisionally closed its probe into the killing of a Russian pilot who had ‍defected ​to Ukraine and was found shot ‍dead in a garage on Spain's Mediterranean coast last year, saying on ​Tuesday ​it could not identify any perpetrators.

Pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who flew to Ukraine with his Mi-8 helicopter in August 2023, ‍was found dead on February 13, 2024, in an underground garage ​in the southeastern Spanish ⁠town of Villajoyosa. His body was riddled with bullets and he was carrying a Ukrainian passport under a suspected fake name.

The judge in Villajoyosa ​shelved the case after police said it had not been possible to ‌determine the perpetrator or mastermind ​behind the shooting.

However, the case could be reopened if new evidence emerges in the future.

Kuzminov's defection to Ukraine was presented in 2023 as a major coup for the Ukrainian government as it fights Russia's invasion. Appearing at a news conference, ‍he said he could not understand why his "beloved motherland" would ​enter into a war with Ukraine.

Other members of the air crew ​died during his defection. Moscow said Kuzminov ‌killed them; he said they panicked and fled, and may have been killed subsequently. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.