Spanish court closes probe into Russian defector's murder for lack of suspects

FILE PHOTO: A view of an accommodation of a Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine last year and was found shot dead in La Villajoyosa, near Alicante, Spain February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Eva Manez/File Photo

MADRID, Dec 9 - A Spanish court has provisionally closed its probe into the killing of a Russian pilot who had ‍defected ​to Ukraine and was found shot ‍dead in a garage on Spain's Mediterranean coast last year, saying on ​Tuesday ​it could not identify any perpetrators.

Pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who flew to Ukraine with his Mi-8 helicopter in August 2023, ‍was found dead on February 13, 2024, in an underground garage ​in the southeastern Spanish ⁠town of Villajoyosa. His body was riddled with bullets and he was carrying a Ukrainian passport under a suspected fake name.

The judge in Villajoyosa ​shelved the case after police said it had not been possible to ‌determine the perpetrator or mastermind ​behind the shooting.

However, the case could be reopened if new evidence emerges in the future.

Kuzminov's defection to Ukraine was presented in 2023 as a major coup for the Ukrainian government as it fights Russia's invasion. Appearing at a news conference, ‍he said he could not understand why his "beloved motherland" would ​enter into a war with Ukraine.

Other members of the air crew ​died during his defection. Moscow said Kuzminov ‌killed them; he said they panicked and fled, and may have been killed subsequently. REUTERS