Spanish conservatives retain majority in Galicia regional vote - exit poll

People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo speaks during a debate on the legislative proposal to grant amnesty to those involved in Catalonia's failed independence bid in 2017, in Madrid, Spain, January 30, 2024. REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 03:29 AM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 03:29 AM

MADRID - Spain's opposition conservative People's Party (PP) is set to retain its absolute majority in its stronghold in the northwest region of Galicia on Sunday in a close-run regional election.

The PP is likely to have won 45.9% of the vote, which is enough to retain a majority of 39-40 representatives in the 75-seat regional assembly, according to an exit poll released by state broadcaster TVE as voting ended on Sunday evening.

The PP has ruled Galicia for all but four of the past 35 years and their leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, is a former regional government chief.

The party held an absolute majority for the past 15 years and the victory strengthens him as the country's main opposition leader to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist-led government. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top