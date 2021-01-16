Spanish climber Sergi Mingote dies during K2 expedition

MADRID (AFP) - Mountaineer Sergi Mingote has died during a climb of K2, the second highest summit on the planet, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday (Jan 16).

"Sad death of Sergi Mingote on K2. He wanted to keep on making history by being part of the first expedition to climb this mountain in winter and a tragic accident ended his life," Sanchez wrote on Twitter, describing him as a "great sportsman".

News of his death came as a team from Nepal claimed the first-ever winter ascent of Pakistan's K2.

It was the last peak above 8,000m to be topped in wintertime.