Spanish airline Iberia says customer data ‘compromised’ but no sign of fraudulent use

Iberia said the compromised information included names, loyalty card membership and contact details, but no passwords nor bank card information.

- Spanish airline Iberia said on Nov 29 that hackers had accessed confidential customer information, the latest in a series of attacks on carriers, though it added that there were no signs of fraudulent use of the data.

“Iberia has detected a security incident involving unauthorised access to the systems of one of our service providers, which has compromised the confidentiality of certain data,” the airline said in a message to customers seen by AFP news agency.

“As soon as we became aware, we immediately activated our security protocols and procedures, adopting all necessary technical and organisational measures to contain it, mitigate its effects and prevent it from happening again in the future,” Iberia said.

In August, Air France-KLM said it had detected “fraudulent access” to some customer details, while Australian airline Qantas said in October that data from some of its 5.7 million customers was stolen in a major cyber attack targeting software company Salesforce.

That attack also affected companies including Disney, Google, IKEA, Toyota and McDonald’s. AFP