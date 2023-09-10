Spanish aid worker killed in missile attack in Ukraine, foreign minister says

FILE PHOTO-Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno speaks during a press conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell following the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain, August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID - A Spanish aid worker was killed when a missile hit the vehicle she was travelling in in Ukraine, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm a missile hit a vehicle in which this Spanish worker was travelling who was working for a humanitarian NGO in Ukraine. We have verbal confirmation of her death," Albares told reporters in India where he attended the G20 meeting.

Albares did not name the aid worker.

A Canadian aid worker also died in the attack on Saturday in Chasiv Yar, in the region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, authorities said. REUTERS

