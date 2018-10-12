Spaniards, Germans, Britons, Dutch among 12 killed by Mallorca floods, as ‘super-inspiring’ Nadal helps with clean-up

MADRID (REUTERS, AFP) – Two people were found dead in a flood-ravaged area of Mallorca on Thursday (Oct 11), emergency services said, bringing the number of people killed after heavy rain hit the Spanish resort island to at least 12.

The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered near the eastern town of Arta, close to the place where a car belonging to a missing German couple was found earlier.

A British couple, a Dutch woman and another German man were also among the dead, emergency services said.

Six Spaniards - two women and four men – died and a boy was still missing, they added.

Heavy rain hit the island on Tuesday, sending torrents of brown water along narrow streets in the eastern town of Sant Llorenc late.

Rivers burst their banks and swamped homes, leaving roadsides strewn with wrecked vehicles and beaches covered in debris.

Mallorca-born tennis star Rafael Nadal joined the clean-up efforts on Wednesday, sweeping away mud and water from a building in Sant Llorenc.

The 32-year-old was pictured wearing boots and white gloves, mopping up the floor of a warehouse.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, currently sidelined through injury, has also offered to open up his sports centre and tennis academy to people made homeless by the floods.

Tennis rival Roger Federer hailed his efforts as “super-inspiring”.

“I know how important Majorca is to Rafa and I have been in touch with him to see if I can help with anything,” Federer said in a video message recorded in Shanghai where he is currently competing.

“I have seen him helping in the village where he comes from and to see that is super-inspiring. Rafa, you have our support.

“We are thinking of all the people in Majorca. We wish you strength in these difficult times and I hope to be back on Majorca soon.”

Fellow rival Novak Djokovic, also taking part in Shanghai, said he hoped Nadal’s efforts would inspire others.

“A big hug and friendly regards to Rafa and well done amigo for helping out,” said the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion.

“I invite anyone to give their support in anyway they can. Gracias.”