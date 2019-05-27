Spain's Socialists win EU and local election

MADRID (REUTERS) - Spain's Socialists won EU elections on Sunday (May 26) and were also on track to win local elections, in a boost to acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez, who already won a national election last month.

The Socialists won 20 seats in the European Parliament, the conservative People's Party (PP) 12, centre-right Ciudadanos seven and far-right Vox three, official results with over 98 per cent of the votes counted showed.

In the municipal elections, Sanchez' Socialists obtained 30.3 per cent of the votes, with PP second with 21.9 per cent, according to preliminary results with almost three quarters of the votes accounted for.