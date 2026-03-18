Spain’s Sanchez tells Ukraine’s Zelensky that Iran war will not derail support

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arriving for a joint press conference in Madrid on March 18.

MADRID - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on March 18 that the crisis in the Middle East would not distract from his country’s support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia, as the two countries signed co-production agreements for battle material including drones, radar and missiles.

“We cannot deny that the crisis in the Middle East is monopolising conversation and precisely for that reason, I want to say to the government of Ukraine that nothing and no one will make us forget what is happening in Ukraine,” Mr Sanchez said.

“We will keep our support for the Ukrainian people with the same intensity.”

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago, while the US-Israeli war on Iran is now in its third week, with no end in sight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media channel X that as well as seeing Mr Sanchez, he had met with Spanish engineering and technology group Sener Aerospace and Defence to sign agreements to cooperate on missiles and air defence manufacturing as well as discussing a potential joint project on long-range drones.

“We discussed production capabilities and bolstering Ukraine’s air defence,” he said.

“Strengthening air defence and protecting lives are our top priorities. Ukraine has new developments and is ready to scale them up.”

In a statement, Sener confirmed the agreements were with Ukrainian missile and autonomous system manufacturers Fire Point, Luch and Radionix.

Mr Zelensky said that despite Hungary’s opposition, he hoped European leaders meeting in Brussels on March 19 would stand behind an agreement to loan €90 billion (S$132 billion) to Kyiv for military aid and general budget support.

“I know most European countries understand this is not a fair blockage,” he said.

“There is no alternative to the 90 billion.” REUTERS