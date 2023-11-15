Spain's Sanchez pledges to extend free public transport for youth, disabled through 2024

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks as he attends the investiture debate as Spain's Socialists seek to clinch a new term following a deal with the Catalan separatist Junts party for government support, a pact which involves amnesties for people involved with Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid, in Madrid, Spain November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
17 sec ago

MADRID - Spain's acting prime minister on Wednesday vowed to continue making free public transport available for unemployed people and youths under the age of 30 next year if he clinches another term helming the country's government, adding that he aimed to make the policy permanent.

The measures would apply from Jan. 1, Pedro Sanchez told lawmakers during his opening speech in a parliamentary vote to decide on his premiership bid.

His caretaker government had already approved the measure for disabled and senior citizens. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top