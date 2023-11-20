Spain's re-elected PM Sanchez keep senior ministers in new cabinet

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez takes the oath of office during a ceremony at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain November 17, 2023. Andres Ballesteros/Pool via REUTERS/File photo
MADRID - Spain's re-elected Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is likely to maintain his senior ministers in their posts in a new cabinet he is scheduled to officially unveil later on Monday, radio station Cadena SER and El Pais news reported.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, the head of far-left junior coalition partner Sumar, are likely to keep their jobs, while Sanchez is likely to appoint Jordi Hereu, from the Socialist Party, as industry minister.

Despite an early pledge to slim down his cabinet, Sanchez will maintain ministerial numbers at 22, and offer five posts to Sumar, state broadcaster TVE reported on Monday.

Government spokespeople did not immediately respond to request for comment. REUTERS

