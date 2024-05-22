Spain's Prime Minister to announce recognition of Palestinian state, source says

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks to the media on the day of his meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris to discuss recognising the Palestinian state, in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
Updated
May 22, 2024, 03:40 PM
Published
May 22, 2024, 03:15 PM

MADRID - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans to announce the recognition of an independent Palestinian state on Wednesday, a government source said, confirming a report from news website El Confidencial.

A spokesperson for Sanchez's office declined to comment.

The development came as Norway said it would maker a similar announcement. European Union members Ireland, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Sanchez said in March his government would take the first steps towards recognition of a Palestinian state, adding later it would act in coordination with other countries. REUTERS

