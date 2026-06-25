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Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote

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FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R), and his wife Begona Gomez, attend a speech at Tsinghua University, in Beijing, China, 13 April, 2026. Pedro Sanchez is on an official visit to China until 15 April 2026. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R), and his wife Begona Gomez, attend a speech at Tsinghua University, in Beijing, China, 13 April, 2026. Pedro Sanchez is on an official visit to China until 15 April 2026. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MADRID, June 25 - The fragmented lower house of the Spanish parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign due to a slew of corruption scandals hounding his centre-left Socialist Party and inner circle.

• The motion was approved by 177-171 votes and one abstention in the 350-seat chamber.

• A separate article urged Sanchez to submit to a motion of confidence if he does not call a snap election.

• Justice Minister Felix Bolaños dismissed the vote as purely symbolic, with "zero political effect".

• Only Sanchez has the power to decide whether there is a motion of confidence.

• On Wednesday Sanchez again told parliament he planned to stay on as premier, denying widespread corruption.

• The opposition can submit a motion of no confidence, but it has so far abstained from doing so as it lacks the required votes to pass it.

• Supporting the resolution were the main opposition People's Party (PP), their far-right allies Vox, as well as the pro-Catalan independence party Junts, which traditionally opposes the two unionist parties.

• Junts' support was instrumental in allowing Sanchez to win another term as premier in 2023, but Junts announced last October it would no longer back the government's legislation.

• The motion says the mounting number of investigations into corruption cases involving political figures appointed and directly supported by Sanchez requires that he take responsibility by resigning. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.