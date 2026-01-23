Straitstimes.com header logo

Spain will not join Trump’s Board of Peace, sticks to UN system

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a press conference after attending a special summit of European Union leaders to discuss transatlantic relations following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on goods from a list of EU countries over his demand to acquire Greenland, in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Spain has decided against joining, as the Board of Peace does not include the Palestinian Authority.

MADRID – Spain will not take part in the “Board of Peace” initiative launched by US President Donald Trump to tackle global conflicts, saying the decision is consistent with its belief in multilateralism and the United Nations system.

“We appreciate the invitation, but we decline,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters late on Thursday after an EU summit in Brussels.

Washington says the body will help broker and monitor ceasefires, organise security arrangements and coordinate rebuilding in places emerging from war. The concept stems from Mr Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Missing from the board’s launch ceremony held at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos on Jan 22 were traditional American allies such as Canada, Britain, and all European Union members, except Hungary and Bulgaria.

Mr Sanchez cited consistency with Madrid’s commitment to international law, the UN and multilateralism as the main reasons Spain is declining to participate.

He also said the Board of Peace does not include the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has joined the board, along with Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. REUTERS

