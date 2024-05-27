Spain to send Patriot missiles, Leopard tanks to Ukraine in $1.23 billion package

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a joint press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo
Updated
May 27, 2024, 02:12 PM
Published
May 27, 2024, 02:12 PM

MADRID - Spain plans to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a 1.13 billion euro ($1.23 billion) weapon package announced last month, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the operation.

Spain will hand over a dozen crucial Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine and 19 second-hand German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks and other Spanish-made weapons, such as anti-drones gear and ammunition, the newspaper said.

The new weapon delivery commitment will be announced during an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Madrid on Monday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe, the paper said.

The worth of the package was approved last month by the government, though it did not specify which weapons were included.

Sanchez's spokespeople declined to comment on the report from El Pais. REUTERS

