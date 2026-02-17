Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok over AI-generated child sexual abuse material

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MADRID – The Spanish government has ordered prosecutors to investigate social media platforms X, Meta and TikTok for allegedly spreading child sexual abuse material generated by artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Feb 17.

The announcement comes as European regulators are cracking down on big tech companies, alleging widespread abusive practices on online platforms, ranging from anti-competitive behaviour in digital advertising to the deliberate design of addictive features on social media.

“These platforms are undermining the mental health, dignity and rights of our children,” Mr Sanchez wrote on his X account. “The state cannot allow this. The impunity of these giants must end.”

He said the government would ask prosecutors to “investigate the crimes that X, Meta, and TikTok may be committing through the creation and dissemination of child pornography using their AI”.

Spain is not the only country probing sexually explicit content generated by billionaire Elon Musk’s xAI chatbot Grok on X. Other governments have launched investigations, imposed bans and demanded safeguards in a growing global push to curb illegal material.

Earlier in February, Mr Sanchez announced several measures aimed at curbing online abuse and protecting children, including a proposed ban on access to social media platforms for those under the age of 16.

On the same day, French police raided the offices of Mr Musk’s X , and prosecutors ordered him to face questions in a widening investigation amid growing scrutiny of the platform by the authorities across Europe.

In November, Mr Sanchez said Spain’s Parliament would investigate Meta for possible privacy violations affecting its Facebook and Instagram users.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said on Feb 17 it has opened a formal investigation into Grok over the processing of personal data and its potential to produce harmful sexualised images and video, including those involving children. REUTERS