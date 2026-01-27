Spain to pay $30 million in compensation to victims of high-speed train crash

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MADRID – Spain will pay out €20 million (S$30.2 million) in compensation to the victims of last week’s high-speed train crash that killed 45 people and left more than 150 injured, Transport Minister Oscar Puente said on Jan 27.

The nation is still reeling from the Jan 18 disaster in Adamuz near the southern city of Cordoba that caused one of the highest death tolls from a train crash in recent European history and the highest in Spain since 2013.

The families of those killed will receive €216,000 each within no more than three months, made up of €72,000 in tax-exempt aid from the government and an advance insurance payment of €72,000. Another €72,000 will be paid from passengers’ mandatory travel insurance.

“We know that ordinary procedures and legal timelines do not always respond to the vital urgency of a tragedy like this,” Mr Puente said, adding that victims could not afford to wait years to receive support.

“Economic uncertainty cannot be compounded on top of the emotional pain.”

Payments to those injured will range from €2,400 to €84,000, according to Mr Puente.

The minister has come under public pressure since the Adamuz crash and other incidents that same week, including the death of a train driver in Catalonia and two other accidents without deaths. The main opposition People’s Party has demanded his resignation.

Asked about his future, Mr Puente told reporters he had a calm conscience, performing his job to the best of his abilities and making every effort to communicate all available information to citizens.

Catalan commuter rail service Rodalies also faced heavy disruptions last week after many drivers refused to work over safety concerns, leaving thousands stranded, while a software failure collapsed its train traffic control centre on Jan 26. REUTERS