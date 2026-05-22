Spain to introduce job-matching plan for migrants granted legal status

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Moroccan migrant Abdelmoujoud Erra, 27, queues to buy a bus ticket to Valladolid, to obtain a vulnerability certificate to regularise migration status, in Almeria Spain, April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, May 22 - Spain will introduce a plan to match migrants to jobs under a programme to grant legal status to about 500,000 undocumented workers to help drive economic growth, the country's top immigration official told Reuters.

The programme, announced in January, has been criticised by far-right leaders in Spain and across Europe, but the Socialist-led coalition government argues migration will help the Spanish economy continue to outpace its European peers by creating a younger workforce as the general population ages.

Secretary of State for Migration Pilar Cancela said as of last week, the government had received over 200,000 applications in the programme's first month. Many of these applicants were granted temporary work permits once their applications had been accepted for processing, she said.

She said it was a smart approach to immigration, which would make public services and pensions more sustainable.

Spain needs approximately 2.4 million more people paying into social security over the next decade to sustain its welfare state, according to official estimates.

Authorities, supported by NGOs and dedicated offices, were ready to cope with up to one million applications - twice the expected demand - and have a plan to help migrants find formal jobs, Cancela said.

Think-tank Funcas estimates there are around 840,000 undocumented migrants working off the books, mainly from Latin America.

OUT OF THE SHADOWS

The job-matching strategy aims to move thousands out of the shadow economy to stem labour shortages in key sectors.

"It's a huge opportunity to harness the potential of all these people who are already helping to build the country alongside us, often working in precarious conditions," Cancela said, adding "real integration" would follow once they find a formal job.

The Migration Ministry will conduct a voluntary survey of those granted provisional work permits to understand their skills and where they would like to work.

The government is partnering with business groups in the construction, tourism, transport and care services sectors to assess labour demand and coordinate with regularised migrants looking for work.

A research paper by Esade Business School warned that a previous programme to regularise migrants in 2005 led to some job losses in the informal sector.

It recommended more labour inspections and programmes to support the transition to formal employment.

Cancela said the ministry's plan would also be accompanied by increased labour inspections.

"I think it's also a major opportunity to bring certain situations to light, because when people come forward in the regularisation process, we will learn about their circumstances," she said. REUTERS