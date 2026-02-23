Straitstimes.com header logo

Spain to declassify files that could shed more light on 1981 coup attempt

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for a year-end balance news briefing at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, Feb 23 - Spain will declassify documents that could shed more light on a 1981 attempted coup that threatened to topple its fledgling democracy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Declassifying the documents was a way of settling a historic debt with the Spanish public, Sanchez said in a post on social messaging platform X.

"Democracies must know their past in order to build a freer future," he wrote.

The files, due to be published on Wednesday following repeated requests for their release, may offer fresh insight into the role of former King Juan Carlos I, as well as the involvement of intelligence agencies and other state institutions.

However, many documents related to the plot have disappeared, former spy chief Alberto Saiz warned in a 2022 interview with broadcaster La Sexta.

In the failed coup d'etat, Antonio Tejero - a lieutenant colonel in the militarised Civil Guard police force - and a band of men stormed the lower house of parliament in Madrid.

They fired shots in the air and held terrified lawmakers hostage for some 17 hours, interrupting the swearing-in of a new government with the aim of forcing a return to dictatorship in the name of the king.

The plot collapsed after Juan Carlos delivered a live televised address backing the democratically elected government and the constitutional order. REUTERS

