Spain tests suspected hantavirus case in Alicante

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The woman was a passenger on the same flight as a patient who died after contracting hantavirus.

– A 32-year-old woman in the south-eastern Spanish province of Alicante has symptoms consistent with a hantavirus infection and is being tested, Spanish health officials said on May 8 .

The woman was a passenger on the same flight as a patient who died in Johannesburg after travelling on the MV Hondius cruise ship and contracting the virus, Secretary of State for Health Javier Padilla told reporters.

The authorities have identified the Andes strain of hantavirus on the ship, a variant that can spread from human to human in rare cases, typically only after close contact.

The woman has “mild respiratory symptoms” and is being transferred to a hospital in the city of Alicante, where she will be tested for the virus, with results expected 24 to 48 hours, according to a statement on the regional health department’s website.

Mr Padilla said the woman, a resident of Alicante in the Valencia region, was seated two rows behind the cruise ship passenger, but contact between them “was brief” as the passenger had only been “on board for a short time” during the flight.

Mr Padilla added that Valencia’s regional health authorities were tracing the people the woman had been in contact with over the past few days. REUTERS