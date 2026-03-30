Spain summons Israeli envoy over Latin Patriarch’s church access

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A person walks near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as it is locked following the cancellation of the traditional Palm Sunday procession from the Mount of Olives.

MADRID – Spain summoned Israel’s top envoy to Madrid on March 30 in protest over Israeli police blocking the Latin Patriarch from Christianity’s holiest site in Jerusalem, foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

“This cannot happen again. Catholic worship must be able to be celebrated normally,” Mr Albares told RAC1 radio after Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was prevented from holding Palm Sunday mass at the Holy Sepulchre church.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez joined a chorus of international condemnation on March 29 , denouncing an “attack on religious freedom”.

Israel said the cardinal would be allowed to regain access to the site and cited security concerns for the measure.

Since US-Israeli strikes on Iran sparked the Middle East war on Feb 28, the Israeli authorities have banned large gatherings, including at synagogues, churches and mosques.

Israel has been represented in Spain by a charge d’affaires since 2024, when it withdrew its ambassador after Madrid recognised a Palestinian state. AFP