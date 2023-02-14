Spain struggles to curb the scourge of femicide

MADRID - Eleven years ago, Ester narrowly escaped death when her partner tried to throw her off a balcony at their home in northwestern Spain.

Saved by a neighbour, she went to the police. Until that point, she’d suffered years of emotional and psychological abuse but hadn’t recognised the warning signs and never reported him.

Although Ester escaped with her life, hundreds more have died since then at the hands of partners or ex-partners with a recent spike in murders prompting widespread soul-searching across the country.

Spain has long been seen as a frontrunner in the battle to stamp out gender violence, but in December, 11 women were killed, making it the deadliest month since 2008.

Another seven died in January.

In many cases, the authorities have failed to detect the undercurrent of simmering violence. And women themselves often don’t see the warning signs until it’s too late.

“There were a load of things that happened beforehand which I just didn’t recognise for what they were,” admits Ester, now 30, who did not want to give her family name.

Looking back, all the signs were there: how he increasingly isolated her from friends, remarks about her way of dressing, nights when he would force her to sleep on the floor...

Even so, she doesn’t see herself as a victim.

“Victims are those who are no longer around to talk, who were murdered,” she said.

December’s bloodshed shook Spain, with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska calling it a “social tragedy” and “not a private matter as we thought in the past”.

Inside a call centre at a secret location, about a dozen operators are manning the 016 gender violence hotline.

“016, hello, how can I help?” said one operator in the purple-painted room, gently trying to calm the woman on the other end of the line.

“Is he sitting next to you right now?“

Set up in 2007, the hotline received its highest-ever number of calls last year, with 102,000 appeals for help.