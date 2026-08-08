Spain starts border checks on travellers from Italy amid row over migrant influx

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A passenger speaking to members of the media upon his arrival from Italy, at Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain, on Aug 8.

MADRID - Spain on Aug 8 started border checks on travellers arriving from Italy, responding to similar measures Rome imposed following an unprecedented migrant rush into the Spanish north African enclave of Ceuta.

“I don’t see a lot of the word ‘diplomacy’ used in these decisions, not by the Italian government, nor by the Spanish government,” said one 36-year-old Italian tourist, Maria Celeste Grillo, who had just flown into Madrid.

She said she had not seen any added checks as she stepped off the plane, but found their implementation “sad”.

Madrid had announced on Aug 7 it would proceed with the heightened controls, citing “persistent irregular migration pressure” facing Italy – deepening a row between the EU partners and NATO allies.

Spain’s left-wing government has complained that Italy’s hard-right government on July 31 unfairly imposed one month of border checks on travellers from Spain – suspending the EU’s Schengen Area visa-free travel arrangements – because of the Ceuta influx.

More than 70,000 migrants had crossed from Morocco into the Ceuta enclave on July 30 and 31, though almost all of them subsequently returned to Morocco within 48 hours.

The inflow alarmed European nations, especially right-wing ones urging tougher rules on irregular migrants.

However, rules for Ceuta mean migrants cannot travel onwards to continental Europe without passing another layer of border checks.

The EU’s migration chief, Magnus Brunner, said he had been in contact with both the Spanish and Italian interior ministers on Aug 8 and that “both confirmed that the internal border controls are temporary.”

“I stressed the progress we’ve made on tackling illegal migration and that trust between member states is our most valuable currency,” Brunner posted on X.

He also said Spanish authorities had provided assurances the Ceuta events “will have no lasting effect on the Schengen area,” adding: “That is why there are signals from Italy that controls could be lifted soon.”

Spain’s interior ministry said the new checks on incoming travellers from Italy would apply until Sept 7. AFP