Spain sending naval ship to help stranded migrants, after Italy says they can't disembark

ROME (DPA) - The Spanish government said it will dispatch a naval ship on Tuesday (Aug 20) to help migrants stranded on a rescue boat off the coast of Italy's Lampedusa island and facilitate their passage to Spain.

In a statement, Madrid said the Audaz vessel will be dispatched at 5pm on Tuesday (11pm Singapore time) to accompany the Open Arms aid vessel to the Spanish island of Mallorca, adding that it sees the move as "the most appropriate option in resolving the humanitarian emergency".

The Open Arms is positioned just off Lampedusa, but Italy's hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is refusing to let it disembark the rescued migrants, some of whom have been aboard for 19 days.

More than a dozen migrants have jumped from the Open Arms in a desperate effort to reach European shores, the charity running the vessel said earlier on Tuesday.

Spain this week offered to accept the ship in one of its nearest harbours - Mallorca or Menorca - but Open Arms said it would not be able to make the journey alone after spending so many days at sea.

The stand-off is the latest example of divisions among EU countries over migration. Salvini has insisted it is Spain's responsibility to solve the case.

"Spanish NGO, Spanish ship, Spanish port: that's how it should be," he said in a statement.

Open Arms, the Spanish charity that runs the vessel, said the situation had got "out of control" on Tuesday, with water and food being rationed.

"Nine people have jumped into the water desperately trying to reach the coast of Lampedusa," the Spanish charity tweeted. Another group of five migrants jumped hours later, the group said.

Those who jumped into the sea were not returned to the Open Arms but taken ashore by the Italian coastguard, where doctors were waiting for them.

A handful of other migrants jumped off the ship on Sunday but were returned aboard, while another one made it to Lampedusa overnight after being picked up by the coastguard.

Also, nine migrants were taken to the island for medical reasons.

This left 83 migrants still on board.

According to the Ansa news agency, the migrants swam in rough seas and risked drowning on Tuesday. Ansa said a prosecutor was heading to Lampedusa from Sicily to monitor the crisis.

"The situation is explosive, I have to restore calm and ensure that nobody gets hurt," Agrigento Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio was quoted as saying before leaving for the island via helicopter.

The Open Arms vessel has conducted a series of sea rescues since Aug 2. On Monday, an Open Arms representative had suggested letting the migrants disembark in Italy and flying them to Spain.

Italy offered to transfer the migrants on coastguard units to take them to Spain. In return, Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Spain should ground the vessel by withdrawing its flag. They "must do whatever is necessary to stop the NGO," he said on Facebook.