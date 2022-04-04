Spain seizes Russian billionaire Vekselberg's yacht in Mallorca

The 78-metre-long ship, called Tango, is valued at more than 90 million euros (S$134.28 million). PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
5 min ago

MADRID (BLOOMBERG) - Spanish police have seized a yacht belonging to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg as part of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The 78-metre-long ship, called Tango, is valued at more than 90 million euros (S$134.28 million) and has been impounded at the port of Palma de Mallorca by the police in coordination with the US FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, according to a statement from the Spanish Civil Guard on Monday (April 4).

The Cook Islands-flagged vessel is registered by a Virgin Islands-based entity, managed in turn by other firms located in Panama, the police said.

Mr Vekselberg, who's chairman of Renova Management AG, has been sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, but not by the European Union.

More On This Topic
Yacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich cruises off Turkey: Data
Spain impounds third yacht linked to Russian oligarch

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top