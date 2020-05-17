Spain seeks lockdown extension as France and Italy ease curbs

MADRID • Spain's government will seek a fresh extension of its state of emergency that will last "about a month" until the transition out of lockdown is completed, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said yesterday.

"It should be the last state of emergency (period) and will continue until the end of the rollback. For that reason... instead of being a 15-day (extension), it will be for about a month," he said in a televised address.

If approved by Parliament, it would mean the state of emergency, which is currently set to expire next Sunday, would last until late next month.

The lockdown was first declared on March 14 to slow the spread of the virus in Spain, which has suffered one of the world's most deadly outbreaks with over 27,400 deaths and more than 274,000 cases.

Renewed four times, the decree has seen the government impose some of the world's tightest restrictions on Spain's population of nearly 47 million, although it has since begun a staged rollback which is due to be completed by the end of next month.

The latest data showed a further fall, with the number of overnight deaths dropping to 102 in what was the lowest figure in two months - and a far cry from the 950 of April 2 when the epidemic peaked.

Since May 11, half of Spain's population has benefited from an easing of the restrictions, with cafe terraces reopening and people allowed to meet in groups of up to 10.

And by tomorrow, three-quarters of the population will be able to enjoy such freedoms, although these measures have not yet been rolled out in the worst-hit areas, such as the Madrid region and Barcelona.

The government's decision to keep Madrid in the so-called preparatory phase zero has provoked a backlash from the regional authorities, who have accused the central government of playing politics and even threatened to take legal action.

The last time Mr Sanchez's government sought to extend the measure, he faced a wave of opposition from his right-wing opponents, who vowed to block the move, although it was ultimately passed.

Meanwhile, in France and Italy, beaches opened yesterday for the first weekend since the two countries eased their coronavirus lockdowns.

"I really missed nature," 55-year-old doctor Lise Balmes said of walking through a forest outside Paris.

With the European summer fast approaching, governments are moving to help their key tourism industries to salvage something from the wreckage.

Italy, one of the nations worst hit by Covid-19, will reopen to European holidaymakers from June 3 and scrap quarantine requirements for arrivals. Parasols and sun loungers have also started to appear on Italy's coastlines.

Greeks also flocked to the seaside yesterday when more than 500 beaches reopened.

For many people, it was their first foray into a big public venue since Greece began easing its lockdown earlier this month, and it also coincided with the first heatwave of the year.

No more than 40 people were allowed for every 1,000 sq m, while umbrella poles had to be 4m apart, with canopies no closer than 1m, according to a government-issued manual.

At Alimos, a popular beach south of Athens, people queued up from early in the morning to nab their spot in the sunshine.

"This is the best thing for us elderly... to come and relax a bit after being locked in," said Mr Yannis Tentomas, who is his 70s.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS