Spain says deadly migrant rush an 'attack' on its territory

MADRID (AFP) - The Spanish prime minister on Saturday (June 25) described a deadly migrant rush on the enclave of Melilla from Morocco as an attack on Spain's "territorial integrity", as human rights activists demanded an investigation.

At least 18 African migrants died in the latest drama on the doors of the European Union, when around 2,000 mostly sub-Saharan African migrants approached the Moroccan border with the tiny Spanish territory at dawn on Friday.

More than 500 managed to enter a border control area after cutting a fence with shears, Melilla authorities said in a statement.

Moroccan officials said late Friday that 13 migrants had died of injuries sustained in the incursion, in addition to five confirmed dead earlier in the day.

"Some fell from the top of the barrier" separating the two sides, a Moroccan official said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told journalists in Madrid that "if anyone is responsible for everything that happened at the border, it is the mafias that traffic in human beings."

But Morocco's AMDH human rights group said it was "a true catastrophe that shows the consequences of the latest Moroccan-Spanish entente", just weeks after the two sides resolved a year-long diplomatic rift.

On Saturday, calm returned to the border area, with Moroccan security forces lightly deployed along the frontier.

In a forested area where migrants have been camping out for years, none were to be seen.

Mohamed Amine Abidar of the AMDH said migrants, who are often rounded up by authorities and taken to cities further south, had "probably moved away for fear of being displaced".

Images on Spanish media on Friday showed exhausted migrants lying on the pavement in Melilla, some with bloodied hands and torn clothes.

The AMDH demanded a "comprehensive, quick and serious enquiry to determine responsibilities and shortcomings", and warned against burying the migrants' bodies until their deaths had been properly investigated.

Residents fear attacks

Residents of the Barrio Chino neighbourhood on the Moroccan side of the barrier said they were in shock.

"This is the most violent attempt to cross into Melilla that I've ever seen," said Rachid Nejjari, a waiter in a cafe near the heavily fortified border fence. "I saw migrants armed with sticks and iron bars... I was afraid of being attacked."