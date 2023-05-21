Spain says containing wildfire as conditions improve

MADRID - Spanish authorities said Saturday that firefighters and soldiers were managing to contain a blaze in the country’s west that has forced hundreds of people to evacuate from nearby villages.

“Today we’re hoping to strike a blow against this fire... It’s a very intense task,” said civil protection coordinator Nieves Villar, adding that conditions were improving as the high wind-speeds of recent days dropped back.

Despite that improvement, Villar said the authorities were “still far from saying this fire is under control”, with winds only expected finally to calm on Sunday, when there is the possibility of light rain.

Local authorities have blamed arson for the wildfire that broke out Wednesday near the village of Pinofranqueado in the sparsely populated region of Extremadura bordering Portugal.

The flames have ravaged some 3,500 hectares (8,500 acres) of forest and scrubland and forced the evacuation of around 700 people from several villages, the regional government said.

Data from Europe’s Copernicus satellite system showed as much as 12,000 hectares had been affected by the blaze across the affected province of Caceras.

Villar said 600 firefighters had been deployed overall, including Portuguese colleagues. Backing them are 14 water-bombing aircraft, the regional agriculture ministry said.

Heatwave and drought

Regional government leader Guillermo Fernandez Vara lashed out Friday against the “bastards” who had set the fires that caused “irreversible damages that take decades to recover, if they ever recover”.

The strong winds of up to 60 kilometres an hour had made controlling the flames “extremely difficult”, he added.

But he expressed hope Saturday evening that more clement weather conditions in the hours ahead would make it easier to douse the fire.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cancelled his participation on Friday at a rally in Extremadura ahead of regional elections on May 28 because of the blaze.