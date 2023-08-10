Spain roasts as third heatwave of summer peaks

MADRID/TOLEDO - Spain’s third heatwave of the summer was set to reach its peak on Wednesday, with temperatures hitting up to 44 deg C in central and southern areas as authorities warned of the risk of wildfires.

The mercury could also rise to 40 deg C in the Basque Country in northeastern Spain, which is less accustomed to such high temperatures, state weather agency AEMET said.

It warned of dry storms - meaning thunder and lightning without rainfall - in many parts of the country.

Southern European countries have been grappling with record-breaking temperatures this summer, prompting authorities to warn of health risks, particularly for the elderly and those with medical conditions.

Temperatures in some areas in the southern half of Spain remained above 27 deg C over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo said.

“Wednesday will be the most intense day in terms of extension and temperatures,” Mr Del Campo said, adding that the heatwave will continue until the weekend.

In the central city of Toledo, where the temperature was set to hit 41 deg C, tourists took refuge from the heat in bars equipped with misting fans.

“We need to make the most of the tourist (season),” said Martin, a waiter at El Greco cafeteria. “With these fans, at least we can make the terrace a bit more pleasant and fresh.”

At Casa Antonio, which sells traditional Spanish products, owner Alberto Solano was handing out frozen sangria to passing tourists.

“We found some shade and we found some sangria,” said Mr Ryan Williams, 53, a basketball coach from Colorado, visiting with his daughter, Emily. “It’s very refreshing.”