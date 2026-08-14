Spain removes remains of 11th century kings from monastery as wildfire rages

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BARCELONA, Aug 14 - Spanish authorities on Thursday removed the remains of three kings who ruled the Aragón region in the 11th century from a monastery threatened by a wildfire.

Their remains were taken to the provincial museum of Huesca, located 80 km (50 miles) south of the monastery, for their protection until conditions improve, said the northeastern region's vice-president Mar Vaquero.

After the wildfire that had been raging since Monday began moving toward the 10th century San Juan de la Peña monastery late on Thursday, concern that it could be engulfed by flames prompted authorities to launch a rescue operation, Vaquero told reporters.

An emergency military unit team managed to enter the monastery, located in a mountain range, and take ceremonial clothing belonging to an 18th century count buried there, before the proximity of the flames forced them to flee.

The team returned a second time, accompanied by police officers and heritage officials, and removed the remains of the first three kings of Aragón — who ruled between 1035 and 1104 — from a pantheon within the monastery, as well as some historical paintings.

Vaquero praised the bravery of the rescue team.

The wildfire had intensified earlier on Thursday, fuelled by higher temperatures and strong winds. It has burned more than 9,000 hectares and forced the evacuation of 16 towns, although the monastery remained unharmed on Friday morning.

In southern Spain, a much larger wildfire also worsened on Thursday. It has so far burned 31,000 hectares in the province of Huelva and forced the evacuation of around 700 people. REUTERS